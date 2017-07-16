West Seattle Sunday: Summer Fest finale, Mini-STP bike ride, Farmers’ Market, and more!



(West Seattle Summer Fest Saturday photo by Leda Costa for WSB)

The summer’s biggest party goes so fast – it’s already day 3 of West Seattle Summer Fest 2017. So that starts our highlights list one more time:

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST’S THIRD DAY:

Official festival hours – 11 am to 5 pm – here’s the vendor/merchant list

Ride hours – 10 am to 5 pm (prices here)

Kids Zone activity schedule – see the schedule here

Food hours – 11 am to 5 pm

Music – Starts with South Sound Tug & Barge at noon, final performance The Dusty 45s at 4 pm (here’s the schedule)

GreenLife presentations – see the schedule here

Community Tent organizations – see the list here

Even if you’ve already been – come see what you missed! And if you’re looking for anything or anyone in particular, come see us in the Information Booth at California/Alaska.

YES, THE FARMERS’ MARKET IS STILL ON: You’ll find it in the lot behind KeyBank etc. on the south side of SW Alaska between California and 44th. 10 am-2 pm.

GET TO THE FESTIVAL VIA THE MINI-STP BIKE RIDE: 9:15 am departure from North Admiral, headed from Seattle (Street) to Portland (Street, in Gatewood), and then to Summer Fest. All ages! Details here.

And outside The Junction:

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK: Highland Park spraypark and Lincoln Park wading pool are open 11 am-5 pm; Delridge wading pool is open noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

MEDITERRANEAN FANTASY FESTIVAL, LAST DAY EVER: 11 am-5 pm, one last day full of dancing, as the region’s biggest belly-dance celebration concludes its 30-year run. Find dancing inside and outside Hiawatha Community Center; here’s the lineup. And here are our photos from Saturday. (2700 California SW)

ALKI LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: 1-4 pm, visit the historic lighthouse at Alki Point – get there by 3:40 pm to be part of the last group in. (3201 Alki SW)

BLUEGRASS AND OLD-TIME MUSIC … with Jamtime at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 1-4 pm. (5612 California SW)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: “Comedy of Errors,” free, 3 pm, High Point Commons Park, presented by GreenStage. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

SEATTLE GREEN SPACES COALITION: You’re invited to the SGSC meeting at 3 pm, High Point Library. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS UP … by checking our complete-calendar page!