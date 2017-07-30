What’s up for your West Seattle Sunday

Welcome to the last day of the last weekend in July – here are some highlights:

GWEN AND MURIEL’S BENEFIT BAKE SALE AND PET-DONATION DRIVE: It’s the fifth year for Madison Middle School 8th graders Muriel and Gwen, raising money for the Seattle Humane Society by selling cupcakes, cookies, brownies, and more. You also can bring wet and/or dry dog and/or cat food, animal toys, or new scratching posts to fill the barrel they’re sponsoring. Cash and check donations for the SHS are welcome too. 10 am-3 pm. (36th SW/SW Dakota)

(Piano that was at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center on Saturday – different one will be at Alki today)

PIANOS IN THE PARKS – AT ALKI: 10 am-6 pm today, a specially decorated piano will be at Alki Beach Park, available for you to play between guest performances and other scheduled events:

Piano design and painting by Angelina Villalobos 10:00 am — Yoga in the Park

11:15 am — Free Youth Piano Lessons with Yelena Balabanova

12:15 pm — Classical piano performance with Yelena Balabanova and guests

1:00 pm — KING FM presents Young Artist Award Finalists

2:30 pm — Random Acts of Art Song with Seattle Art Song Society

4:00 pm — Scarlet Parke

5:15 pm — Performance by ARC Dance Company

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street in The Junction, see what’s fresh! (California between Oregon and Alaska)

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Lincoln Park wading pool and Highland Park spraypark are open 11 am-8 pm; Delridge wading pool is open noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

GIANNONI’S PIZZA ANNIVERSARY: 11 am-9 pm today and Monday, Giannoni’s Pizza in Westwood Village continues celebrating its 10th anniversary! Here’s how. (2600 SW Barton)

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Log House Museum offers arts, crafts, and snacks for kids, 1-3 pm in the courtyard. The museum’s hours today are noon-4 pm. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: 1-4 pm, you are invited to tour Alki Point Lighthouse with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary – 3:40 pm is the latest you can arrive for the day’s final tour. (3201 Alki SW)

GET ON STAGE/GET INVOLVED: Open-mic event presented by Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor), next door at The Skylark. Sign up at 3 pm, music starts at 4. All ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MONTY BANKS WITH THE DRIFTWOOD TRIO: 7-10 pm at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

