WEST SEATTLE SUMMER: Festival Centroamericano returning to Westcrest Park



(August 2016 photo by Leda Costa for WSB)

Last year, the first-ever Festival Centroamericano filled Westcrest Park in Highland Park with a daylong celebration of Central American culture (WSB coverage here). We just got word it’s coming back for a second year. The announcement:

The second annual Festival Centroamericano event is dedicated to learning and sharing the culture of Central America. The festival brings together, from neighborhoods throughout Seattle, people who are from, or have friends and family from, the seven Central American countries (Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama).

Embracing our Central American heritage and culture to a community that is not well exposed to it can also offer a great opportunity to learn something new especially with the different ethnic groups (Indigenous, African, Mestizo, Latino) that are involved in the festival. The organization unites the different ethnic groups from each of the Central American countries to exchange cultures and learn from one another.

The Festival Centroamericano will be a family-oriented and free for the public event, therefore, everyone is welcome to experience a Central American community at Westcrest Park, 9000 8th Ave SW, on August 27 of 2017 from 12 AM to 7 PM. The festival will have live performances and vendors providing food, art, information, and other great services!