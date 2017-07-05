WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST EVE: Bubbleman’s back!

(WSB photo, Summer Fest Eve 2014)

It’s been three years since The Bubbleman whirled and swirled his show in the heart of The Junction on West Seattle Summer Fest Eve. But this year, Junction Association executive director Lora Swift tells us, he’ll be back. Summer Fest Eve is Thursday, July 13th, when the streets shut down for festival setup, and many local businesses start pre-festival fun, so this will be part of it – it’s West Seattle Art Walk night, too, and with the recent additions to Art Walk, you’ll find food and drink specials at many venues as well as art. Lora says Bubbleman will be there 7-8 pm on Summer Fest Eve, exact location TBA (the festival zone is on California between Edmunds and north of Oregon, and Alaska between 44th and 42nd) – and stand by for news of other SF Eve entertainment, too.