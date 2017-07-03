WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST 2017: How to be a busker!

Just a week and a half until West Seattle Summer Fest 2017 – the peninsula’s biggest party of the year, in the heart of The Junction. While much of the lineup is locked in – like the main-stage music schedule – some of the fun takes shape during the festival, like the street entertainment, aka busking. Here’s the invitation, from the West Seattle Junction Association:

Summer Fest Dates and Times:

Thursday, July 13: 6 pm – 9 pm (Summer Fest Eve/Art Walk night)

Friday, July 14: 11 am – 6 pm

Saturday, July 15: 11 am – 6 pm

Sunday, July 16: 10 am – 5 pm

The organizers at Summer Fest invite you to join one of Seattle’s most vibrant street parties of the year. Buskers of many types perform at Summer Fest each year. We welcome performances with instruments and tools ranging from acoustic instruments, performance art, odd instruments, puppets, bubblesm to magicians. Buskers enrich the already busy streets at the festival by adding to the overall festive feeling.

There are two locations at Summer Fest where performers can entertain the crowds for 90 minutes at a time. Due to the crowds, amplified music is not permitted. All Summer Fest performers are required to wear a performer’s name tag and log into the official busker book. You may place a tip jar on the street. To perform at Summer Fest, visit the information-booth manager who is located at the info booth. You’ll find the info booth at the cross section of the “Walk All Ways” at California Ave and SW Alaska St.

Busker spots are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Any busker who plays outside of the designated spots or performs outside of the rules will be removed by festival staff.

For questions, please email the festival at info [at] wsjunction [dot] com