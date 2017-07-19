WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST 2017: Feedback wanted!



(Summer Fest Saturday photo by Leda Costa for WSB)

We mentioned in our coverage of West Seattle Summer Fest this past weekend that the festival-presenting West Seattle Junction Association planned an online community survey to gather your thoughts. We just got word from WSJA executive director Lora Swift that the survey is now up – “I’m invested in bringing the neighborhood quality events and would love some feedback,” she explains. So if you went to the festival, you are invited to spend a few minutes answering it – go here. Thanks in advance for taking the time to help them understand what was and wasn’t good about West Seattle’s biggest party of the year, so next year’s Summer Fest can be even better.

P.S. You’re also welcome – but not required! – to share comments here, instead of or in addition to/replication of the survey; they’ll be read too.