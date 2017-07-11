WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST 2017 COUNTDOWN: See who’s there for shopping, food, kids’ activities, more

(SDOT camera at California/Alaska, a section of street that’ll be festival-filled Thursday night-Sunday)

Three days to West Seattle Summer Fest 2017, coming up in The Junction this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday! We’ve talked a lot about Summer Fest Eve/WS Art Walk on Thursday night – including updates in last night’s preview – so in this update, we’re pointing you to more information about who and what you’ll find during the festival.

SHOPPING & MORE: You need all three days of the festival to see/shop/meet everyone you’ll find there – both the vendors and organizations with booths, and the year-round merchants, many of whom are offering sidewalk sales (after all, that’s what the festival used to be – the summertime sidewalk sale!). Some people like to show up at the festival and discover who’s there, but if you would rather plan ahead, or at least get some hints, the list is now online, including links you can use to find out more about who they are and what they do. Find it here.

FESTIVAL FOOD: Also online, the food list – not just which festival-only vendors will be there, but also the year-round restaurants, including those that’ll be serving up specialties on the sidewalk. See them here.

RETURN OF THE ART DIVE: It’s back this year! Find the artists at California/Oregon.

GREENLIFE SCHEDULE: We’ve talked about the mayoral-candidates debate (13 confirmed candidates now!) on Saturday, but that’s just part of what Sustainable West Seattle’s offering at the GreenLife expo, in Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska). Here’s the schedule.

KIDS’ ZONE SCHEDULE: Kid stuff at Summer Fest is more than just the rides – lots of fun activities. See the list and schedule here.

And that’s STILL not all … watch for more previews coming up! Festival hours, by the way, are 10 am-6 pm Friday and Saturday, 11 am-5 pm Sunday, with the beer garden and mainstage music (both on California between Genesee and Oregon – here’s the festival map) running until late Friday and Saturday nights.