WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST 2017 COUNTDOWN: See the ride schedule and prices



(WSB photo from last year’s festival)

With West Seattle Summer Fest 2017 starting Friday, you might be getting serious in your planning – so we’re trying to answer some of the questions asked most often every year. In this installment: The schedule and prices for the rides. Lora Swift, executive director of the festival-presenting West Seattle Junction Association, shares the info from the ride provider:

Friday Hours – 10 am to 8 pm for the rides

**Unlimited Use Pass for the day (Friday only) – $20 (allows unlimited use of all rides)

**Unlimited Use Pass for all three days (allows unlimited use of all rides for the entire event) – $47

**Individual Tickets (rides cost one to four tickets each) – $1.25 per ticket

Saturday Hours – 10 am to 8 pm for the rides

**Unlimited Use Pass for the day (Saturday only) – $20 (allows unlimited use of all rides)

**Unlimited Use Pass for two days (allows unlimited use of all rides for Saturday and Sunday) – $34

**Individual Tickets (rides Cost one to four tickets each) – $1.25 per ticket

Sunday Hours – 10 am to 5 pm for rides

**Unlimited Use Pass for the day – $18 (unlimited use of all rides)

**Individual Tickets (rides cost one to four tickets each) – $1.25 per ticket