WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST 2017 COUNTDOWN: See the ride schedule and prices

(WSB photo from last year’s festival)
With West Seattle Summer Fest 2017 starting Friday, you might be getting serious in your planning – so we’re trying to answer some of the questions asked most often every year. In this installment: The schedule and prices for the rides. Lora Swift, executive director of the festival-presenting West Seattle Junction Association, shares the info from the ride provider:
Friday Hours – 10 am to 8 pm for the rides
**Unlimited Use Pass for the day (Friday only) – $20 (allows unlimited use of all rides)
**Unlimited Use Pass for all three days (allows unlimited use of all rides for the entire event) – $47
**Individual Tickets (rides cost one to four tickets each) – $1.25 per ticket
Saturday Hours – 10 am to 8 pm for the rides
**Unlimited Use Pass for the day (Saturday only) – $20 (allows unlimited use of all rides)
**Unlimited Use Pass for two days (allows unlimited use of all rides for Saturday and Sunday) – $34
**Individual Tickets (rides Cost one to four tickets each) – $1.25 per ticket
Sunday Hours – 10 am to 5 pm for rides
**Unlimited Use Pass for the day – $18 (unlimited use of all rides)
**Individual Tickets (rides cost one to four tickets each) – $1.25 per ticket
Note that those hours are different from the basic festival hours (10 am-6 pm Saturday and Sunday, with beer garden and bands running until late night, and 11 am-5 pm Sunday). The Kids Zone is on SW Alaska between California and 44th, and in and around the Wells Fargo lot immediately north of there. The schedule for other kids’ activities is here.
