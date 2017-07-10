WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST 2017 COUNTDOWN: More updates!

We’re continuing the countdown to West Seattle Summer Fest 2017 with some updates:

FIRST, THE BASICS – WHEN & WHERE: In The Junction, on California between Genesee and Edmunds, and Alaska between 42nd and 44th. Also, Kid Zone along 44th north of Alaska.

Summer Fest Eve/West Seattle Art Walk: 6 pm (also when the streets close) to ? on Thursday night.

Summer Fest Day 1, Friday: 10 am-6 pm; music/beer garden until late

Summer Fest Day 2, Saturday: 10 am-6 pm; music/beer garden until late

Summer Fest Day 3, Sunday: 11 am-5 pm everything

Farmers’ Market: Festival weekend only, it’s in the parking lot behind KeyBank, 10 am-2 pm

SUMMER FEST EVE ENTERTAINMENT/ART UPDATES: Bubbleman‘s location is set, 7-8 pm Thursday at Walk All Ways (California/Alaska) … West 5 will host Big Band Blue outdoors, 7-9 pm (see our calendar listing) … Easy Street presents Shabazz Palaces, in-store at 7 pm …

YOU OF COURSE HAVE SEEN THIS … the lineup for the festival itself, Friday-Sunday.

AND BY THE STAGE … new this year, a band-merch tent.

AT THE BEER GARDEN BY THE STAGE … larger this year, thanks to the West Seattle Eagles; you can play giant Jenga and Cornhole, also new.

GO BEHIND THE SCENES – VOLUNTEER AT SUMMER FEST: Not too late to sign up to give some time and get a unique view of the festival – go here.

MORE PREVIEWS … tomorrow!