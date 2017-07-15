West Seattle Saturday: Summer Fest day 2; final Med Fest; see the mayoral candidates; chat with your School Board rep; more…

West Seattle Summer Fest is again the big event of the day and night, in the streets in the heart of The Junction:

(“Live” image of festival zone, courtesy of SDOT info-map camera – refresh page for newest image)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SUMMER FEST TODAY/TONIGHT:

Official festival hours – 10 am to 6 pm – here’s the vendor/merchant list

Ride hours – 10 am to 8 pm (prices here)

Kids Zone activity schedule – see the schedule here

Food hours – 10 am to ~8 pm

Music – Starts with School of Rock performers at 11:30 am, concludes with headliner Brent Amaker and The Rodeo at 10 pm (here’s the schedule)

Mayoral forum – ~15 of the 21 candidates for Seattle Mayor will be in the forum we’re moderating at the Sustainable West Seattle GreenLife Expo, 2 pm

GreenLife presentations – see the schedule here

Community Tent organizations – see the list here

Also, don’t miss Pet Junction (by Next-to-Nature), Art Dive (California just north of Oregon), the new band-merch tent by the main stage, the beer garden by the main stage … and as you pass by, wave hi to us in the Info Booth (California/Alaska – we’re on the north-facing side).

Here are the highlights of what else is happening today:

DUWAMISH ROWING CLUB REGATTA: Now through noon, as previewed here, it’s the second annual regatta for our area’s only rowing club – all welcome at Duwamish Waterway Park in South Park. (10th Ave. S. & S. Elmgrove)

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT: Register by 10 am – go here – to play in the noon tournament at The Bridge, raising money for Shamrock Charities. (California SW/SW Graham)

FINAL MEDITERRANEAN FANTASY FESTIVAL: As we reported in our recent interview with founder Saroya Poirier, this is the final year of the 30-years-running two-day belly-dancing festival in and around Hiawatha Community Center. Dancing and shopping, 11 am-7 pm today – schedules are linked here. (2700 California SW)

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Lincoln Park wading pool and Highland Park spraypark are open 11 am-8 pm; Delridge and Hiawatha wading pools are open noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC: Final day this year that the pool is scheduled to be closed to the public because of a swim meet – open again tomorrow.

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL BOARD REP: Got a question, concern, compliment, idea, etc., for something related to Seattle Public Schools? Drop-in community conversation with West Seattle/South Park’s Seattle School Board director Leslie Harris, 3-5 pm at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: “Hamlet” presented by GreenStage at High Point Commons Park, 7 pm, details in our calendar listing. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

ROO FORREST & FRIENDS: At C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

‘IN TRANSITION 2.0’: Special outdoor-movie presentation at West Seattle Summer Fest GreenLife, 8 pm – details in our calendar listing. At Junction Plaza Park. (42nd SW/SW Alaska)

INDIE ROCK AND PUNK & ROLL: That’s what’s on the slate tonight at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm-midnight. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral)

MUCH MORE … just check our complete-calendar page.