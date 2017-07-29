West Seattle Saturday: Outrigger-canoe racing; outdoor movie; earthquake drill at 3 hubs; Shakespeare at Camp Long; more…

(Western Sandpiper, breeding plumage – photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Busy midsummer Saturday – for reasons including these:

SEAFAIR-RELATED TRAFFIC ALERTS: Two to note – first, you might encounter the annual Torchlight Parade float traffic jam between the Harbor Avenue gate to T-5 and the low bridge at some point this morning, if we’re reading the “no parking” signs properly. Seafair never answered our inquiry about a specific time. But we DO have an official alert about tonight’s Viaduct closure for the pre-parade Torchlight Run (which took last year off but is back this year) – northbound Highway 99 will be closed 5 pm to 7:45 pm; southbound will remain open.

Now, on to the spotlight events for today/tonight in West Seattle:

OUTRIGGER RACING OFF ALKI: Also back after taking a year off, the Seattle Outrigger Canoe Club‘s “Da Grind” races from Alki. First races start at 9:30 am – full schedule and details are here. (2600 Alki SW)

HUBS’ EARTHQUAKE DRILL: 9 am-noon, three of West Seattle’s Emergency Communication Hubs are part of a citywide drill simulating what might be happening as neighborhoods try to manage the aftermath of a big earthquake. You’re welcome to observe, or participate as a “citizen actor.” Details (including addresses) in our calendar listing.

DOG ICE-CREAM SOCIAL: Dutchboy Coffee in Highland Park invites you and your canine companion, 10 am-noon. Here’s what they’re offering. (16th SW/SW Holden)

FREE RAINGARDEN WORKSHOP: 10 am-noon, with local raingarden expert and landscape architect Paul Byron Crane, at the Duwamish Cohousing Common House. (6000 17th SW)

GIANNONI’S PIZZA ANNIVERSARY: 11 am-9 pm today, tomorrow, and/or Monday, stop by Giannoni’s Pizza in Westwood Village and wish them a happy 10th anniversary! Here’s how they’re celebrating. (2600 SW Barton)

CHIEF SEALTH CHEER CAR WASH: 11 am-2 pm, support your Chief Sealth International High School Cheer Hawks at their fundraising car wash at Les Schwab in Georgetown.

$5 donation. (6111 4th Ave. S.)

ALKI BEACH LGBTQ PRIDE EVENT: 11 am-7 pm, third annual LGBTQ Pride celebration at Alki Beach – details here. (59th SW/Alki SW)

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Lincoln Park wading pool and Highland Park spraypark are open 11 am-8 pm; Delridge and Hiawatha wading pools are open noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

BBQ TO BENEFIT WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: Super Deli Mart‘s big annual barbecue, noon-5 pm, donations benefit West Seattle Food Bank. (35th SW/SW Barton)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: 1-4 pm, tour Alki Point Lighthouse with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary – be there by 3:40 pm for the day’s final tour. (3201 Alki SW)

SALSA ON ALKI: Dance lesson 5-5:45, dancing 6-10 pm. Info including price in our calendar listing. (61st SW/Alki SW)

‘LEGO BATMAN’ @ WEST SEATTLE OUTDOOR MOVIES: Gates open 6:30 pm, movie at dusk (9-ish) in the SW Snoqualmie Festival Street south of the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor). See our preview for details. Bring your own chair/blanket; bring $ for nonprofit-benefiting raffles and concessions; movie is free. And tonight, bring diapers for WestSide Baby! (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: GreenStage presents “Richard II,” directed by Susannah Rose Woods, at Camp Long, free, 7 pm. More info in our calendar listing. (5200 35th SW)

KEVIN KILLMON: “Soulful acoustic rock singer/songwriter” at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

THREE BANDS: 9 pm-midnight, Parliament Tavern presents Power Skeleton, Himiko Cloud, Mind Beams. $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

