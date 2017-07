10:09 AM: Thanks to Diane for the tip – 33 homes are without power in southeast Admiral, centered around 37th SW/SW Hinds. The Seattle City Light outage map says it went out around 9:12 am and that they’re still investigating, hoping to have power back on by 12:30 pm or so. (And as we always note, could be sooner, could be later.)

10:34 AM: And – everybody’s back on, ahead of that prediction.