West Seattle Monday: Blue Angels arrive; eclipse discussion @ library; more…

(In honor of the Blue Angels’ scheduled Seattle landing, here’s a Great Blue Heron landing, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

With Boeing Field just over the hill, the Blue Angels‘ scheduled arrival is part of our highlights list for today:

BLUE ANGELS ARRIVE: According to Seafair, they’re due at Boeing Field around 11 am, to get ready for practices and performances Thursday-Sunday. The Museum of Flight at Boeing Field is where the jets are parked while here.

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK: Open today are Highland Park spraypark, 11 am-8 pm; Lincoln Park wading pool, 11 am-8 pm; Delridge wading pool, 12 pm-6:30 pm. (Addresses are here)

LAST DAY TO REGISTER FOR NIGHT OUT: If you’re having a block party for Night Out tomorrow night and want to close your (non-arterial) street, please register here before 5 pm today.

STORY HOOD GAME-BUILDING: 1-4 pm every afternoon this week, teens are invited to this game-building workshop presented by Delridge Library but ****held at Delridge Community Center****. Free but registration is required – our calendar listing explains how. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

‘ECLIPSE’: Author Bryan Brewer literally wrote the book about eclipses and tonight at Southwest Library he’ll discuss it – not only the history of eclipses, but also the solar eclipse coming up in a few weeks. 6 pm. Free. (9010 35th SW)

STAND-UP PADDLEBOARDING: 6-8 pm, Monday night is Ladies’ Night at Alki Kayak Tours. Details here. (1660 Harbor SW)

YES, THERE’S MORE for today/tonight/beyond – see our complete calendar!