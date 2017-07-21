WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE: More of what you’ll see Saturday – where, when, who…

One more preview before the West Seattle Grand Parade arrives tomorrow (Saturday, July 22nd)!



(WSB photo, Vancouver B.C. Motorcycle Drill Team in 2015 West Seattle Grand Parade)

WHERE TO WATCH: Really, anywhere along the route. If you watch in The Junction, you’ll see the Kiddie Parade (11 am, southbound from California/Genesee) and you might hear the announcements (California/Alaska) too. If you watch near the start of the route, there’s a shady slope area along the west side of Hiawatha, and if you arrive early, you can walk around and see “behind the scenes” as parade participants line up and practice, and parade coordinators do their work to be sure everyone’s where they should be. With motorcycles taking off around 10:30, here’s what to expect, where, at 11 am, if all is going according to plan, says parade co-coordinator Jim Edwards:

Genesee St: Kids Parade

Andover St: Seattle Police Motorcycle Drill Team

Hinds St: Vancouver Police Motorcycle Drill Team

Lander St: Honor Guard

There are still some construction sites between the Admiral and Alaska Junctions, and some sites where construction has wrapped up since last year. So scout your spot early.



(West Seattle Grand Parade 2016 – photo by Don Brubeck)

DANCING DOWN THE ROUTE: Joyas Mestizas (file photo above) will be back.

BE TRUE TO YOUR SCHOOLS: They’ll be represented abundantly, including:

Pathfinder K-8 Unicycles (file photo above)

West Seattle High School Cheer Squad

Seattle Lutheran High School Cheer Squad

Westside School

Holy Rosary

Kennedy High School Marching Band

AND … Scouts, skaters, Spud (2007 photo above – what will s/he wear THIS year?) … Pirates (remember they’re LOUD), politicians (we may have more county reps than city reps this year), and Potter Construction (parade and WSB sponsor) … among many others we’re out of time for mentioning – you’ll just have to see for yourself! And remember that the Float Dodger 5K precedes the parade – not too late to be part of it (9:30 pm start from Hiawatha track, 2700 California SW).

PREVIOUS PARADE PREVIEWS (and coverage from the past decade) … scroll through this archive section.

P.S. Even if you’re not going to watch, or be in, the parade and/or 5K … heed the no-parking signs you’re seeing along and near the route … road closures and bus reroutes start early Saturday and should be over by 2.