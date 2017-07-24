West Seattle Grand Parade, report #4: The wheels

One last gallery from Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade, before the weekend is completely over – more of the wheels!

That view is from @tweetbyvika – the motorcycle drill teams led the parade as usual. Our views were from ground level once they reached The Junction:

And the drill teams saluting each other across Walk-All-Ways after their performances:

The 4-wheeled parade vehicles are often classics – like the VW van shown off by Camp Crockett (WSB sponsor):

Even more classic – the O’Neill Plumbing (also a WSB sponsor – and marking 100 years in business!) truck:

A vintage fire truck:

Back to the future, with a DeLorean:

A boat on the road, courtesy of the Seafair Commodores:

Many vehicles roll in the parade to remind community members about the good work they do, like the West Seattle Food Bank van, with Pete Spalding behind the wheel:

Many school vans, including Hope Lutheran:

The PCC Natural Markets (WSB sponsor) van participated, reminding paradegoers that they’ll be back (and in the meantime, they deliver!):

A few tiny vehicles were spotted in the Rotary Kiddie Parade in The Junction just before the “big parade” arrived:

And Grand Parade co-coordinator Michelle Edwards behind the wheel on the sidelines, with co-coordinator Jim Edwards (her dad), in a rare parade moment spent off his motorcycle:

