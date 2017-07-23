West Seattle Grand Parade 2017, report #3: The people

Some walk, some march, some ride, some roll … however they get down the parade route, the people ARE the parade. So here are more of the hundreds who traveled down California SW at midday Saturday for this year’s West Seattle Grand Parade:

Those are the West Seattle Little League All-Stars who just won a state championship carried their banner down the route. And we saw a strong presence of Scouts — Girl Scouts …

… and Boy Scouts:

… and Cub Scouts:

American Legion Post 160‘s commander Keith Hughes rode in this parade as the recipient of the Orville Rummel Trophy for Outstanding Community Service:

City Councilmember Lisa Herbold was chosen to be Grand Marshal:

She wasn’t the only politician who paraded on Saturday. Walking with the 34th District Democrats were State Rep. Eileen Cody and County Council Chair Joe McDermott, neither of whom is on the ballot this fall:

Also, King County Executive Dow Constantine, who is:

Mayoral candidate Bob Hasegawa, one of two endorsed by the 34th:

Port commission candidate Ryan Calkins and his young assistant:

Marching individually were two candidates for King County Sheriff – West Seattle resident Maj. Mitzi Johanknecht:

And incumbent Sheriff John Urquhart:

Meantime, Seafair’s best-known faux law enforcer, Officer Lumpy, was seen on the sidelines:

Also from the Seafair contingent – the Pirate who got cannon duty:

More parade galleries to come!