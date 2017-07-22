West Seattle Grand Parade 2017, report #2: The winners!

The judging results are in … and here’s who the West Seattle Grand Parade judges chose as the winners this year. Topping the list, same grand-prize winner as last year – congratulations to the All-City Band, led by West Seattle’s own Marcus Pimpleton (who is also assistant principal at Denny International Middle School):
Overall Grand Prize Winners
1st – Seattle Schools All-City Marching Band
2nd – Electronettes Drill Team & Drum Squad
3rd – West Seattle Lions Club
Marching Bands
1st – Kennedy Catholic High School Marching Band
Cars & Motorcycles
1st – Senior Center of West Seattle
2nd – Soil Sciences Products
3rd – Nile Shriners
Performing Acts
Joyas Mestizas in @wsparade pic.twitter.com/oxWpiDrhwZ
— West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 22, 2017
1st – Joyas Mestizas – Seattle Mexican Youth Folk Dance
2nd – Pathfinder K-8 School Unicycle Team
3rd – Seafair Pirates
Commercial
The Eldercare Consulting walker drill team! pic.twitter.com/8WSA0DZ7xJ
— West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 22, 2017
1st – Eldercare Consulting
2nd – The Little Gym of West Seattle
3rd – Ronald McDonald
Community
Southside Revolution Jr. Roller Derby pic.twitter.com/JjRexVl7Ze
— West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 22, 2017
1st – Southside Revolution Jr. Roller Derby
2nd – WestSide Baby – Stuff the Bus
Cora from WS Amateur Radio Club, always a hit. pic.twitter.com/mTi0bvcJoA
— West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 22, 2017
3rd – West Seattle Amateur Radio Club
Drill Teams – Junior
1st – Butterfly Electronettes Drill Team
2nd – Washington Diamonds Drill Team Jr.
Drill Teams – Senior
Back this year – the Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team! pic.twitter.com/17SohNzA0u
— West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 22, 2017
1st – Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team
2nd – West Seattle High School Cheer
The Diamonds drill team: pic.twitter.com/PIBE5drCeX
— West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 22, 2017
3rd – Washington Diamonds Drill Team Sr.
Floats – Large Community
1st – Marysville Strawberry Festival
The Daffodil Festival float that arrived in the big truck we showed earlier. pic.twitter.com/HQjzEUAUCx
— West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 22, 2017
2nd – Daffodil Festival
Floats – Smaller Community
1st – Fathoms O’ Fun – Port Orchard
2nd – Holy Rosary Church & School
Congratulations to all! We’ll be adding more photos (and some sunnier substitutions) and video of the winners in the hours ahead, and publishing other parade galleries too.
P.S. If you love parades … note that the White Center Jubilee Days Parade is tomorrow morning, 11 am, from 16th SW and SW 112th, heading north on 16th to 100th.
