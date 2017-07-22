West Seattle Grand Parade 2017, report #2: The winners!

The judging results are in … and here’s who the West Seattle Grand Parade judges chose as the winners this year. Topping the list, same grand-prize winner as last year – congratulations to the All-City Band, led by West Seattle’s own Marcus Pimpleton (who is also assistant principal at Denny International Middle School):

Congratulations to all! We’ll be adding more photos (and some sunnier substitutions) and video of the winners in the hours ahead, and publishing other parade galleries too.

P.S. If you love parades … note that the White Center Jubilee Days Parade is tomorrow morning, 11 am, from 16th SW and SW 112th, heading north on 16th to 100th.