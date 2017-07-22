West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Grand Parade 2017, report #2: The winners!

July 22, 2017 4:14 pm
The judging results are in … and here’s who the West Seattle Grand Parade judges chose as the winners this year. Topping the list, same grand-prize winner as last year – congratulations to the All-City Band, led by West Seattle’s own Marcus Pimpleton (who is also assistant principal at Denny International Middle School):

Overall Grand Prize Winners
1st – Seattle Schools All-City Marching Band
2nd – Electronettes Drill Team & Drum Squad

3rd – West Seattle Lions Club

Marching Bands
1st – Kennedy Catholic High School Marching Band

Cars & Motorcycles

1st – Senior Center of West Seattle
2nd – Soil Sciences Products
3rd – Nile Shriners

Performing Acts

1st – Joyas Mestizas – Seattle Mexican Youth Folk Dance
2nd – Pathfinder K-8 School Unicycle Team
3rd – Seafair Pirates

Commercial

1st – Eldercare Consulting
2nd – The Little Gym of West Seattle
3rd – Ronald McDonald

Community

1st – Southside Revolution Jr. Roller Derby
2nd – WestSide Baby – Stuff the Bus

3rd – West Seattle Amateur Radio Club

Drill Teams – Junior
1st – Butterfly Electronettes Drill Team
2nd – Washington Diamonds Drill Team Jr.

Drill Teams – Senior

1st – Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team
2nd – West Seattle High School Cheer

3rd – Washington Diamonds Drill Team Sr.

Floats – Large Community

1st – Marysville Strawberry Festival

2nd – Daffodil Festival

Floats – Smaller Community

1st – Fathoms O’ Fun – Port Orchard
2nd – Holy Rosary Church & School

Congratulations to all! We’ll be adding more photos (and some sunnier substitutions) and video of the winners in the hours ahead, and publishing other parade galleries too.

P.S. If you love parades … note that the White Center Jubilee Days Parade is tomorrow morning, 11 am, from 16th SW and SW 112th, heading north on 16th to 100th.

