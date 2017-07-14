West Seattle Friday: Summer Fest begins; Shakespeare in the park; more!



(Whale off Alki, photographed Thursday evening by John Saalwaechter)

The weekend is in view and there are many reasons to leap for joy:

WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST: Our area’s biggest party of the year officially starts at 10 am. We’re in the Information Booth again this year for as-it-happens coverage starting later this morning (watch our Twitter feed for festival scenes, too), but here meantime are the toplines:

Shopping: 10 am-6 pm – here’s the list

Kids’ rides: 10 am-8 pm – here are ride hours and prices

Schedule for other kids’ activities is here

GreenLife – Sustainable West Seattle‘s sustainability-and-more expo is in Junction Plaza Park off Alaska east of California – schedule is here

Food: 10 am-8-ish for booths, later for many year-round restaurants – here’s the list

Music: Starts on the main stage (California north of Oregon) at 3:30 pm with Po’Brothers; headliner Thunderpussy takes the stage at 10 – here’s the schedule

Beer garden: Next to the stage, open till late

Community groups: In the Info Booth – see the list here

Pet Junction: By Next to Nature, on west side of California north of Alaska – see the list here

See you at Summer Fest! Also today/tonight:

WADING POOLS/SPRAYPARK: Open today are the Highland Park spraypark and Lincoln Park wading pool, 11 am-8 pm; Hiawatha wading pool, noon-6:30 pm; EC Hughes wading pool, noon-7 pm. (Find addresses here)

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC TODAY/TOMORROW … for a swim meet.

FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: Greenstage presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 7 pm at High Point Commons Park, directed by Erin Day. Details in our calendar listing. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

ELLIOTT BAY’S 20TH ANNIVERSARY: Party starts at 7 pm, with a beer garden outside Elliott Bay Brewing Company as it celebrates 20 years in West Seattle, and live music. (4720 California SW)

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Hidden Figures” will be shown at the “park” south of West Seattle Church of the Nazarene at dusk, 9 pm-ish. Free hot dogs and soda. All welcome! (42nd SW/SW Juneau)

MODERNIST GARAGE AND PSYCH POP: That’s what you’ll find at Parliament Tavern tonight. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

THERE’S MORE … as you’ll see on our complete-calendar page.