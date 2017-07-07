West Seattle Friday: HPIC’s Corner Bar turns 5; music; movie; more…



(Northern flicker at sunset on Alki Point, photographed by Gary Jones)

Here’s what’s ahead for today/tonight as we move toward the post-holiday weekend:

COLMAN POOL CLOSED … to the public, for the second of three days of swim meets. (Tomorrow, and July 14-15, too.)

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK OPEN: Highland Park spraypark is open 11 am-8 pm; Lincoln Park wading pool is open 11 am-8 pm; EC Hughes wading pool is open noon-7 pm, Hiawatha wading pool is open noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

WORDS, WRITERS, WEST SEATTLE: 5-7 pm at Barnes & Noble/Westwood Village, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society-presented author series will feature Jeff and Sonja Anderson and their book on “Mount Rainier’s Historic Inns and Lodges.” Here’s their video invitation, courtesy of SWSHS:

Free drop-in event – details in our calendar listing. (2600 SW Barton)

CORNER BAR TURNS 5: Highland Park Improvement Club‘s pop-up monthly bar-and-more is celebrating its fifth anniversary tonight, starting at 6. DJ Dr. Lehl will spin, and The Drew Medak Trio will play live jazz. Food truck! New swag! All ages until 9 pm. (1116 SW Holden)

WALK TO PROTECT AND RESTORE THE SALISH SEA: As previewed here on Thursday, this advocacy walk is planning a rally at the Duwamish Longhouse around 6:30 pm, when walkers arrive from downtown. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

ALAN EHRLICH: Live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

OUTDOOR MOVIE: Park West invites you to an outdoor showing of “La La Land” tonight. Doors open at 8 pm. Free. Refreshments provided. BYO lawn chair(s). RSVP info in our calendar listing. (1703 California SW)

HONKY TONK, OUTLAW COUNTRY, AND BLUEGRASS: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, that’s what three bands will play for you. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

OF COURSE, THERE’S MORE … on our complete-calendar page.