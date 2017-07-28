West Seattle Friday: Band Jam; Chief Sealth multi-class reunion; free teen swim; more…

(Photos @ Alki Point, by Gary Jones)

We’re perched on the edge of the weekend, ready to fly into fun … here are the highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Lincoln Park wading pool, 11 am-8 pm; Highland Park spraypark, 11 am-8 pm; Hiawatha wading pool, noon-6:30 pm; EC Hughes wading pool, noon-7 pm. (Find addresses here)

CHIEF SEALTH MULTI-CLASS REUNION: If you are a Chief Sealth graduate from the ’60s, ’70s or ’80s, you’re invited to tonight’s reunion! 5-8 pm at the Lincoln Park picnic shelters on the beach closest to the park’s south end. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

HUNDREDS OF MUSICIANS, MARCHING: This is the most moving outdoor concert you’ll see all summer. That’s moving, as in forward, backward, sideways … marching bands all over the field at Southwest Athletic Complex for this year’s Band Jam! It’s mostly – but not entirely – a tune-up for Saturday night’s Seafair Torchlight Parade, as first hatched by Seattle Schools All-City Band director Marcus Pimpleton back in 2009. ACB hosts and dare we say stars in the showcase, with this year’s announced lineup also including Junior All-City Band, the Gents Drumline, the John F. Kennedy Catholic High School Marching Band, the Rainbow City Band, the Sumner High School Spartan Marching Band. Gates open 6 pm and fundraiser concessions go on sale; 6:30 pm preshow entertainment; 7 pm, Band Jam begins. (2801 SW Thistle)

DIRECT FROM TEXAS … it’s Unwed Fathers, live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: Tonight at 7 at Camp Long, GreenStage presents “Comedy of Errors,” free. Details in our calendar listing. (5200 35th SW)

FREE TEEN SWIM AT SOUTHWEST POOL: 8-9:30 pm, youth 11-19 are invited to Southwest Pool for a free swim! (2801 SW Thistle)

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Jungle Book” is tonight’s movie in the “park” next to West Seattle Church of the Nazarene, 9 pm. Free; refreshments provided. (42nd SW/SW Juneau)

THREE BANDS … live at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm-midnight; see the bill here. 21+. $5 cover. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

