WEST SEATTLE FOOD: Fried chicken, Chinese food, and now pizza for Mark Fuller, turning ex-Pellegrini Market into Supreme

Another big West Seattle restaurant mystery is a mystery no longer. You might recall that when we reported in mid-June that Pellegrini Italian Market (4521 California SW) had closed, its owners said they had sold it to “another GREAT West Seattle operator.” We hadn’t found any hints in permit filings but today the “great … operator” is unmasked by Seattle Met food reporter Allecia Vermillion as Chef Mark Fuller, of Ma’Ono and New Luck Toy. She reports it’s a pizza-and-drinks place to be called Supreme, opening this fall. (Thanks to Brian for spotting and sending the link.) Checking around, we find the name and owners are also confirmed by a liquor-license-application filing that’s new on the state website this afternoon.