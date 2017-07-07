WEST SEATTLE FOOD FOLLOWUP: Falafel Salam opens tonight

Falafel Salam‘s sit-down restaurant in The Junction officially opens tonight, confirms proprietor Shimi Kahn. We checked with him after a tip from Amy, and he told us, “We did a very soft opening yesterday and our temporary hours are 4 – 9 Tuesday to Sunday. Once we get all the new positions staffed and trained, we will be adding lunch and then brunch.” If you’re just catching up, Falafel Salam has taken over and renovated the former Yummy Teriyaki space at 4746 California SW; we published an extensive preview June 20th, including, of course, the Falafelsaurus, who is already awaiting customers in the new spot: