WEST SEATTLE FOOD FOLLOWUP: Falafel Salam opens tonight

July 7, 2017 10:31 am
Falafel Salam‘s sit-down restaurant in The Junction officially opens tonight, confirms proprietor Shimi Kahn. We checked with him after a tip from Amy, and he told us, “We did a very soft opening yesterday and our temporary hours are 4 – 9 Tuesday to Sunday. Once we get all the new positions staffed and trained, we will be adding lunch and then brunch.” If you’re just catching up, Falafel Salam has taken over and renovated the former Yummy Teriyaki space at 4746 California SW; we published an extensive preview June 20th, including, of course, the Falafelsaurus, who is already awaiting customers in the new spot:

  • S July 7, 2017 (10:43 am)
    Is Great American Diner open? It looked like there was activity in there as well.

  • Brian Hughes July 7, 2017 (11:02 am)
    We went last night – I had the “everything” plate (not called that, but that’s what it was).  We loved our food!  Such a great addition!  Super grateful for this option so close to our house.

  • schwaggy July 7, 2017 (11:46 am)
    Anybody know if their falafel is gluten free?

