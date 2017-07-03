WEST SEATTLE DEVELOPMENT: SW Design Review Board to consider 4 projects totaling 460 units at next 3 meetings

No summer slowdown for the Southwest Design Review Board. At its three upcoming meetings, which span the next month, it will consider four projects totaling 460 units as well as some commercial space:

THIS THURSDAY – 3078 SW AVALON WAY, 9049 20TH SW: The July 6th doubleheader for the board starts at 6:30 pm with a site that’s been in play off and on for years, 3078 SW Avalon Way (map; rendering above). As the design packet for this meeting explains, an appeal decision in 2014 sent this back to the board. It’s currently described as “a 7-story structure … 102 residential units (with offstreet) parking for 59 vehicles.” … Thursday night’s second review, at 8 pm, is the board’s first look at 9049 20th SW (map), described as:

… a 2-story addition to existing structure for 27 apartment units (22 apartments and 5 small efficiency dwelling units). Two stories to be demolished. Existing office space and storage to remain.

Parking would be provided in the garage at neighboring BlueStone Apartments. This is an Early Design Guidance meeting, so it’s focused on “massing” (height, shape, placement on the site), as reflected in the design packet.

JULY 20 – 4722 FAUNTLEROY WAY SW: As we first reported in May, the entire July 20th time slot (6:30 pm-9:30 pm) will be devoted to the new proposal for 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW (map), which previously had been under consideration as a standalone CVS drugstore until that was quietly scrapped last year. Now, under different developers, this is the two-building plan:

… a 7-story building containing 233 residential units, 17 live-work units, and 10,000 sq. ft. of commercial space. Parking to be provided for 250 vehicles within the structure. Existing structure to be demolished. (And) a four-story building containing one live-work unit and 49 residential units.

The design packet isn’t available yet.

AUGUST 3 – 8854 DELRIDGE WAY SW: Last August, we told you about an early-stage mixed-use proposal for this burned-out ex-auto-shop site (map). Its first Design Review Board appearance is now set for 6:30 pm August 3rd. It’s now described as “a four-story apartment building containing 31 units above retail space. Parking for 15 vehicles to be provided.”

All of the above meetings will be upstairs at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, 4217 SW Oregon, and all include opportunities for public comment.