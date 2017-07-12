WEST SEATTLE DEVELOPMENT: See the design packet for 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW, before next week’s design review

7 months after we first reported a new project was in the works for 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW – where CVS canceled its plan for a standalone drugstore – the new project goes before the Southwest Design Review Board one week from tomorrow. Looking ahead to that meeting, you can now see the “design packet” – embedded above, or on the city website here (PDF). The developer is Legacy Partners, which also built Youngstown Flats (WSB sponsor) in North Delridge; the architect is Encore. The project proposes two buildings, seven stories along Fauntleroy and four stories on the alley behind it, with about 250 apartments, and the same number of offstreet-parking spaces (per page 5 of the packet).

Remember that since this is the Early Design Guidance phase, the packet (and review) focuses on massing – size, shape, and where the buildings will be placed on the site – rather than appearance details, which would be proposed and reviewed in the next stage of the process. The meeting is at 6:30 pm Thursday, July 20th, at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon), and it will include a public-comment period.