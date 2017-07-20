WEST SEATTLE DEVELOPMENT: Key approvals for 4754 Fauntleroy Way SW

(Edmunds side of The Foundry – rendering by Mithun)
On the same day that 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW goes to the Southwest Design Review Board, its future neighbor “The Foundry,” at 4754 Fauntleroy, has received key city approvals. The notice is the only major one for West Seattle in today’s Land Use Information Bulletin. The project on the ex-pawn-shop site at Fauntleroy/Edmunds will include 108 apartments, 10 live-work units, and 103 underground parking spaces. The notice (see it here) explains the decisions – determination of environmental non-significant, and finalization of its design review (here’s our coverage of the final meeting last April). It also sets August 3rd as the deadline for appeals.
