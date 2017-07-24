WEST SEATTLE DEVELOPMENT: Hearings set for church’s townhouse rezone, storage-facility street vacation; 8-unit proposal for 7111 California SW

Three West Seattle development notes:

HEARING SET FOR CHURCH’S TOWNHOUSE PLAN: Almost four years after first word of the West Seattle Church of the Nazarene‘s proposal for six townhouses on single-family-zoned land it owns next door [map], the city is recommending approval of the rezone that the project requires. The recommendation has conditions including a component of Mandatory Housing Affordability. You can see the conditions in this notice published with today’s Land Use Information Bulletin. Also in the notice – before this goes to the City Council for final approval, a public hearing is set before the city Hearing Examiner on August 14th (9 am, examiner’s chambers at the Municipal Tower downtown). We talked with church leaders about the project back in 2013; they partnered with a local builder on the project and hope its proceeds will help them keep and renovate their sanctuary, while maintaining part of the land as the unofficial park it’s long been.

STREET-VACATION HEARING FOR STORAGE-FACILITY PLAN: Also set for a public hearing next month, the street vacation required for a new self-storage facility at 3252 Harbor Avenue SW, north of the West Seattle Bridge (first mentioned here back in April). Here’s the notice, which includes this map:

The hearing for the street vacation – which means the city would sell the land, not currently in use as a street, to the developer – will be at 2 pm August 15th before the City Council’s Sustainability and Transportation Committee at City Hall downtown. Here’s the notice from today’s LUIB.

One item that’s not from today’s LUIB – it just showed up in our daily check of city files:

8 UNITS TO REPLACE 1 AT 7111 CALIFORNIA SW: There’s an early-stage proposal for 7111 California SW [map], where a century-plus-old single-family house would be replaced by four townhouses, each including an “accessory dwelling unit” with separate entrance, for a total of eight units. The project would include four offstreet parking spaces.