WEST SEATTLE DEVELOPMENT: Demolition to start next month at ex-and-future PCC site

Wondering what’s going on with the past and future PCC Natural Markets (WSB sponsor) site at 2749 California SW in Admiral, with building demolition yet to begin, two months after the store closed? A reader called us Friday, saying she was concerned about camping and trash outside the shuttered store. We checked the city permit files, and the demolition permit – applied for in January – is listed as in “reviews completed” stage. We also sent an inquiry to the site’s owner, Madison Development Group, which plans to build a mixed-use building with 112 apartments and a new PCC store. Then this morning, we went by the site, but didn’t see any sign of what the reader had mentioned. And today we received a reply from a PCC spokesperson, who said the inquiry had been forwarded to them by the developer: “Our team is visiting the site regularly until we hand the property off to MDG in mid-August. We also noticed the camp and took steps to clean up the area and tape off all entryways. We’ll be closely watching to ensure no one sets up there again. The plans are to demolish the building in mid-August to begin construction.”