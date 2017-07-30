WEST SEATTLE DEVELOPMENT: Aegis project on Admiral has ‘topped off’

(WSB photos from Thursday)

The largest construction project in Admiral right now just marked a milestone. The 80-unit Aegis Living senior-residences project at 47th/Admiral/Waite had a “topping-off party” this past Thursday to celebrate the placement of the last beam and end of framing on the building, almost a year after work began at the site with demolition of the former Life Care Center building. Part of the party was lunch, from nearby Spud Fish and Chips:

That has a special significance because, as noted in our early coverage of the project, this company incorporates tributes to familiar neighborhood features, to help the comfort and enjoyment of its memory-care residents, and Aegis spokesperson Charlotte Starck tells us that the memory-care dining area of this building will “have a Spud’s influence in its interior that will spark fond memories for West Seattle residents every time they dine.” Construction is expected to continue through the winter and, after the licensing process, the building is likely to open by summer 2018. We first reported Aegis’s plan in fall 2013.