WEST SEATTLE DEVELOPMENT: 7 Morgan Junction parcels listed together for $5.6 million, banking on HALA upzoning

July 26, 2017 4:08 pm
Our daily check of commercial-real-estate listings just turned up a new listing that’s the first one we’ve seen explicitly referring to the potential Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda (HALA) Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) upzoning: 7 Morgan Junction parcels listed together for $5.6 million, with the online listing and flyer noting:

It is located within the Morgan Junction Urban Village, where zoning is proposed to increase from Single Family to Lowrise 3 as part of the City of Seattle’s Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) proposal.

And, getting more specific, here’s what the listing says that could enable:

According to a preliminary feasibility study completed by NK Architects, an apartment site plan shows a 5-story apartment building with 148 apartment units, while a townhome scheme provides for 30 townhomes.

The 7-parcel site [map] is described as 37,000+ square feet, just east of the Morgan Junction business district – bordered by Fauntleroy Way SW to the south, 41st SW to the west, SW Graham to the north, an alley to the east. The upzoning that would turn this single-family-zoned area into a multi-family-zoned area is not expected to go to the City Council before next year; the HALA MHA Draft Environmental Impact Statement is still in comment phase until August 7th.

  • Jeannie July 26, 2017 (5:05 pm)
     I think the city has HALAtosis. I’m all for “affordable” housing – we sure need it – but, once again, the “livability” part of HALA rears its head. Sorry it’s the same old argument, but adding thousands of people to our peninsula will make traffic on the West Seattle Bridge go from “awful” to “sheer hell.” Don’t the planners take this into consideration? As so many of us have already noted, not everyone can ride a bike or take a bus to work.

    • JRR July 26, 2017 (5:28 pm)
      100,000 people have moved here since 2009. We have to put us all somewhere. Better transit that actually goes where people go follows density. 

  • Swede. July 26, 2017 (5:29 pm)
    It will suck being a neighbor to that. Construction for a year or two and then 200 people looking into your yard. 

    The ‘affordable’ part is just a word, they will be expensive. Current rate in WS is about $1900/month for about 600sqft… 

