WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two thefts

First theft of two in tonight’s reader reports – a bicycle stolen from Melecio:
My bright orange Marin Mt bike was stolen out of my car next to Camp Long. Nice bike. Front and rear disc brakes. Had Ing Direct logo and Lion on it. Hopefully I will get lucky and it will be returned.
Second, from Rhonda:
Theft last night at the corner of Manning/Belvidere Ave SW between the hours of 1 am to 8 am. My car was parked inside my fence. Burglars came onto my property. Stolen items: Thule Canyon 859 Carrier Basket and roof rack assembly. Please be sure that all items on top of your cars are secured and locked! Police have been notified.
