WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Three bicycles stolen, 1 recovered

Three bicycles were stolen from Mark‘s garage in North Admiral Thursday night/early Friday. One has since turned up in the Junction QFC dumpster, spotted by employees – intact – and reported to police, with whom he already had filed a report, so that’s how he got it back. The other two are still missing:

#1 – Silver/gray and blue 2014 Giant Trance 27.5 1, serial number starting with GR313, XL frame, wide tires. Mark notes that the “bike’s rear wheel was in my possession when it was stolen, so if it shows up, it will either be missing a rear wheel or have mismatched wheels – should be easy to spot.” Photo:

#2 – Silver/gray and red 1998 Giant Iguana SE, L frame, wide tires. Mark notes, “This is a 1998 Iguana with some of the original Rock Shox, so it’s pretty easy to spot. Has been updated with bar ends, deeper-dish Vuelta wheels, and outfitted with a rear rack and bag + fenders for commuting.” Photo:

If you see/find either, contact police and refer to incident 17-276013.