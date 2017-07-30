West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Three bicycles stolen, 1 recovered

July 30, 2017 10:30 am
Three bicycles were stolen from Mark‘s garage in North Admiral Thursday night/early Friday. One has since turned up in the Junction QFC dumpster, spotted by employees – intact – and reported to police, with whom he already had filed a report, so that’s how he got it back. The other two are still missing:

#1 – Silver/gray and blue 2014 Giant Trance 27.5 1, serial number starting with GR313, XL frame, wide tires. Mark notes that the “bike’s rear wheel was in my possession when it was stolen, so if it shows up, it will either be missing a rear wheel or have mismatched wheels – should be easy to spot.” Photo:

#2 – Silver/gray and red 1998 Giant Iguana SE, L frame, wide tires. Mark notes, “This is a 1998 Iguana with some of the original Rock Shox, so it’s pretty easy to spot. Has been updated with bar ends, deeper-dish Vuelta wheels, and outfitted with a rear rack and bag + fenders for commuting.” Photo:

If you see/find either, contact police and refer to incident 17-276013.

9 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Three bicycles stolen, 1 recovered"

  • Just Wondering July 30, 2017 (10:59 am)
    Did they break into the garage?

    • WSB July 30, 2017 (11:04 am)
      The garage was accidentally left unlocked, Mark said. That’s still burglary/theft.

  • Mark F July 30, 2017 (11:25 am)
    I’m the owner – yes, can confirm we accidentally left our garage open overnight, and the bikes were stolen then. As the blog mentions, one has since been recovered and returned to me – big thanks to the responsible employees at the QFC for reporting it and to the SW precinct of the SPD for tracking it and returning it to me. And thanks WSB for spreading the word! 

    BTW – the pics are swapped. ;)

    • WSB July 30, 2017 (11:28 am)
      Sorry, fixing.

    • steve o. July 30, 2017 (12:52 pm)
      didn’t find that particular bike , but did find a bike bag like the one pictured in our garbage this morning

  • Mark July 30, 2017 (11:46 am)
    Getting your bike stolen sucks.  I had a bike stolen last summer, cops wrote a report BFD. The City has failed the bike community via its poor arrest and incarceration rate of the thieves.  

    I lock my bike in my garage.

    • Mark F July 30, 2017 (12:46 pm)
      Yep, that’s the plan going forward. 

      Also going to be sure to register all my and my family’s bikes on bikeindex.org/ and 529 Garage

  • Diane July 30, 2017 (12:51 pm)
    What bike was recovered.. just so I can keep a eye out for the other one.. were always out on our bikes. 

    • WSB July 30, 2017 (1:37 pm)
      The bike that was recovered is *not* shown here. Both of these are still missing.

