The photo and report are from LS:

Our truck was stolen on Thursday (7/20) night, between 5-9 pm, from the Spokane Street parking area under the West Seattle bridge.

1990 Chevy Silverado 1500 Z71. Red, short bed, standard cab, tow hitch, oversized tires, half of the rear sliding window is very opaque.

Please call/text 206-915-3495 if seen/found.