West Seattle, Washington

12 Wednesday

61℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH UPDATE: 3 stolen motorcycles

July 11, 2017 9:03 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

ORIGINAL 9:03 PM REPORT: Aaron reports his motorcycle was stolen on Beach Drive:

The bike is a black, silver, and white 2007 GSXR 750 sports bike. It has Texas license plates # 3ZL797. Last 8 of Vin: 72101610. The bike was stolen today between 9 am and 5 pm. Please call (911) if found.

9:48 PM: Ben reported in comments that two motorcycles were stolen from him today in West Seattle; he has since e-mailed the photo and info:

“Had two bikes stolen today from my driveway on Admiral Way between 1030 and 1130 AM. 2007 Suzuki gsxr and 2007 Yamaha R6.” Same goes for these – if you see one or both, call 911.

Share This

6 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH UPDATE: 3 stolen motorcycles"

  • Ben July 11, 2017 (9:18 pm)
    Reply

    Took my ’07 gsxr AND ’07 R6 today between 1030 and 1130 on Admiral Way

    • WSB July 11, 2017 (9:20 pm)
      Reply

      Sorry to hear that. If you have photos and any more info, I can add to the main part of this story and turn it into stolen motorcycles plural … e-mail editor@westseattleblog.com.

  • beachdr July 11, 2017 (9:58 pm)
    Reply

    Someone stole my motorcycle cover and went through my saddle bags on Beach Drive today before 7AM.

  • Alki Resident July 11, 2017 (10:37 pm)
    Reply

    Someone tried stealing our motorcycle two weeks ago. They managed to break the ignition. This happened in the Gatewood neighborhood. I hope these other folks find their bikes. Just sickening.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann