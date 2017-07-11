WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH UPDATE: 3 stolen motorcycles

ORIGINAL 9:03 PM REPORT: Aaron reports his motorcycle was stolen on Beach Drive:

The bike is a black, silver, and white 2007 GSXR 750 sports bike. It has Texas license plates # 3ZL797. Last 8 of Vin: 72101610. The bike was stolen today between 9 am and 5 pm. Please call (911) if found.

9:48 PM: Ben reported in comments that two motorcycles were stolen from him today in West Seattle; he has since e-mailed the photo and info:

“Had two bikes stolen today from my driveway on Admiral Way between 1030 and 1130 AM. 2007 Suzuki gsxr and 2007 Yamaha R6.” Same goes for these – if you see one or both, call 911.