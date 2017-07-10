WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen laptop; threatening vandalism

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch so far today:

STOLEN LAPTOP: Lisa reports a car break-in, sometime between Saturday night and this morning on Delridge near Home Depot; a black bag containing her boyfriend’s work laptop was taken. Useless to the thief or thieves, she says: “You aren’t able to do much because it is secured and needs a government ID to turn on.” It’s a black Dell laptop, Latitude e7450, serial starts with G7S, also “identifying number (ending with 3837) barcode on bottom.” If you have any info, the police incident # is 2017-250195.

THREATENING GRAFFITI VANDALISM: A reader reports spotting “DIE” in orange spray paint on the side of a house near Fairmount Park. He spoke to a neighbor who planned to notify the residents; the police Twitter log indicates a report has been filed.