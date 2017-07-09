WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Recognize this boutique vandal, caught on video? Also – DJ equipment stolen from trailer

Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch today, both involving businesses:

BOUTIQUE VANDALIZED: The window at the Lika Love boutique, 6031 California SW in north Morgan Junction, was smashed last night, and this video shows it was no accident:

Another view shows the vandal as he approached:

If you have any information on who he is, contact SPD and refer to incident 2017-248431.

TRAILER BREAK-IN: From Aviva: