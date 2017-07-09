WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Recognize this boutique vandal, caught on video? Also – DJ equipment stolen from trailer

Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch today, both involving businesses:
BOUTIQUE VANDALIZED: The window at the Lika Love boutique, 6031 California SW in north Morgan Junction, was smashed last night, and this video shows it was no accident:
Another view shows the vandal as he approached:
If you have any information on who he is, contact SPD and refer to incident 2017-248431.
TRAILER BREAK-IN: From Aviva:
Yesterday Kelli Mitchell of Seattle Mobile Entertainment learned that the trailer that houses her DJ and karaoke gear for her business was broken into and all of her equipment stolen. The trailer is parked in the alley on the 7300 block of 35th Ave SW. Based on neighbors’ accounts we think the gear was stolen some time between 5 am and 10 am 7/8/17. If anyone saw any suspicious vehicles in that area or a bunch of DJ equipment in a pawn shop etc, please call SPD to report it. Below is a list of missing items:
4 Electrovoice 12″ 250 watt unpowered speakers
2 Yamaha emx512 1000watt all in one mixer/amps
4 Shure wireless PGX/SM 58 wireless microphones/receivers
2 ASUS basic laptops with Compuhost software
2 western digital harddrives
PRO LINE speaker stands with locking and tension release
And of course all the cables and karaoke books to go with all of it. Incident number 17-248125
