WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Packages, contents tossed

This week’s big West Seattle Crime Watch reader-report topic has been package theft – both the thefts and the discovery of discarded boxes/items. Here are the latest:

PACKAGE FOUND: From Kathrine in The Junction:

I found an open USPS package in a bush while I was out walking my dog today and I would like to return it to its rightful owner. The box was open and the shipping address was torn from the box, other that I can make out “Oregon St.” The return address is from Myrtle Beach, SC. If someone can give me the name of the person who shipped the box, I’d be happy to return the package to its rightful owner. The box contains a rather expensive handbag. Or if someone can describe to me what the handbag looks like, that might work as well……

If it might be yours, let us know.

PACKAGES TRASHED: From Manya in Gatewood: