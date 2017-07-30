WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More bicycle thefts, plus a car break-in with outdoor gear stolen

Earlier this week, package thefts were rampant, and right now it seems to be bicycles – be sure yours is secured. In addition to the two stolen bicycles in this earlier item, we’ve received these three reader reports since then:

JUST IN – BIKE THEFT IN RIVERVIEW: Dannie texted this moments ago: “A 20-30 something (person with) longer-blonde-dyed hair, black spaghetti strap tank top, black baggy pants, overnight bag, stole my husband’s black mountain bike from in front of our home. SHE WAS LAST SEEN RIDING SOUTH ON 12th AVE SW.” Dannie called 911 and says police are currently searching too.

BIKE THEFT IN ARBOR HEIGHTS AREA: Jon says his wife’s teal Cannondale bicycle was stolen between 8:30 pm last night and 12:30 am today. “It has an older made-in-the-USA frame and a heavy-duty double-kickstand. If you find it, please let us know, 206-915-9721.”

CAR BREAK-IN: Received today from Michael, who was visiting West Seattle when someone broke into his car: “On the evening of 7/28/17 or the early morning of 7/29/17 my vehicle was broken into in front of my friends’ home while I was house sitting for them. They live on 20th ave SW. The contents taken included a orange North face pack (Terra 65L), a black diamond tent (mega mid), a Kelty sleeping bag (cosmic 20), a two tone blue Outdoor research jacket (diode), a red Outdoor Research hard shell jacket (Whiteroom) and a orange neo air xlite thermarest sleeping pad. The case number is 17-277635. My number is 4106523961. I work as a guide and an outdoor educator for youth so this person is messing with my livelihood.”