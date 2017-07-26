WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary interrupted, and 4 more reader reports

Five reports in Crime Watch this afternoon:

RESIDENT THWARTS BURGLAR: From Marie:

Burglar interrupted by homeowner in 6500 block 36th Ave SW Tuesday, about 5:45 pm. Suspect entered 2nd floor bedroom by pushing in screen on open window, after climbing up onto balcony off bedroom. After vaulting off balcony and running up alley, suspect came back and fled off of red/white Honda ‘crotch rocket’ motorcycle that he had left behind. Motorcycle possibly stolen, as ignition switch has been tampered with, and it has temporary paper license plate. Suspect is white, between 6’2″ and 6’4″, early 30s. Anyone with further information or whose motorcycle matches description please contact SPD, incident #17-272237.

BREAK-IN ATTEMPT: Deena shares this video, also from Tuesday:

Someone came to my house and tried to gain access while I was at work. The man came right up to my door and tried the handle. Luckily it was locked! He then knocked. Well, my camera caught it all! along with audio where you can hear him try the handle. He was startled when my camera alerted him. He moved backward and started fanning himself with his bogus flyer.

This happened near Delridge Way/SW Thistle.

PACKAGE THIEF ON VIDEO: From Kelly:

We had a package thief in our neighborhood; our mailman saw her stealing packages and confronted and she fled on her bike. I was able to capture video of her stealing our packages. This is in the Admiral area by Madison Middle school. Stealing packages in broad daylight. She found a spot in between houses and opened packages and dumped a lot of goods, but we could not locate our stuff.

No police report # yet; Kelly says officers had not yet responded despite being called twice.

CAR PROWL: From Z:

Car break-in on Hill St and Walnut Ave SW. Entire car was rummaged. A few gift cards were stolen.

And from our neighbors in South Park:

SOUTH PARK BUSINESSES VANDALIZED: We’ve heard of at least two cases of business windows being broken in South Park recently, including this report we received via e-mail today from the new La Toscanella near 3rd and Cloverdale in west SP, with a photo:

Community advocates in South Park have been demanding help and Councilmember Lisa Herbold just announced she is asking SPD for prevention resources and to either hold or attend a public meeting to talk about community safety.