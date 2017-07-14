WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary arrests; diving gear, Buddha statue stolen

Four West Seattle Crime Watch reports:
SOUTH DELRIDGE BURGLARY ARRESTS: From SPD Blotter:
Officers arrested two suspects, ages 16 and 18, early this morning after they fled from an occupied house during a burglary in the South Delridge neighborhood in West Seattle.
Shortly after 5:00 am, a woman and her small child woke to the sound of breaking glass from the sliding door in the kitchen while at the same time the doorbell was ringing. The woman looked outside and saw an unknown person standing at her front door. The victim called 911. The victim was able to give a description of the person outside, and then heard someone enter her home in the 9200 block of 23rd Avenue SW.
Fearing for her safety, the woman grabbed her toddler and escaped out the bedroom window and ran toward the arriving officers. Officers quickly ran to the back of the house in search of the suspects. As officers entered the house both suspects fled out the front door. After running through bushes and jumping over retaining walls, officers located and detained both suspects.
The victim positively identified the suspects. They were arrested and transported to the Southwest Precinct where they were interviewed by a detective from the Major Crimes Task Force. Following the interview, the 18-year-old was booked into the King County Jail while the 16-year-old was booked into the Youth Services Center.
MORE BURGLARY ARRESTS: We are also following up on a report of burglary arrests in the Providence Mount St. Vincent area around midday today. No details yet.
DIVING GEAR STOLEN: From Richard:
Had some personal dive gear stolen out of my van last night between 10:00 pm and 10:00 am 26th Ave SW & Dakota St.(Youngstown Flats). Van was in our apartment building parking structure. Everything was in a black bin with a yellow lid. Asking readers to keep an eye out for it. Attaching a photo of the stolen items, plus a DUI weight harness that is not pictured.
BUDDHA STATUE STOLEN: From Melody:
We reported this to the police the morning it happened, but I’ve spent the last few days trying to track down a picture to post. Sometime between 10 pm 7/10 and Tues, 7/11 7 am, someone stole our 40-45 pound 20” Buddha statue that was nail glued down to a dead tree stump in our tree-lawn/front yard. Most likely they used a tool (crowbar?) and drove off as it couldn’t just be pulled off the stump– and due to how heavy it is, it’s unlikely they walked off with it. We are very close to our neighbors and no one saw or heard anything.
We knew it was a risk keeping the Buddha in a high-traffic area, but we wanted to share it with the neighborhood. It sat there peacefully without incident for almost 3 years. It definitely became a “mascot” for our block and has great sentimental value. If anyone has any info, please comment. Or if the thief is willing to return it, we would appreciate it back, no questions asked. 13th Ave SW between Henderson and Barton- Highland Park. Thank you.
