WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary arrests; diving gear, Buddha statue stolen

Four West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

SOUTH DELRIDGE BURGLARY ARRESTS: From SPD Blotter:

Officers arrested two suspects, ages 16 and 18, early this morning after they fled from an occupied house during a burglary in the South Delridge neighborhood in West Seattle.

Shortly after 5:00 am, a woman and her small child woke to the sound of breaking glass from the sliding door in the kitchen while at the same time the doorbell was ringing. The woman looked outside and saw an unknown person standing at her front door. The victim called 911. The victim was able to give a description of the person outside, and then heard someone enter her home in the 9200 block of 23rd Avenue SW.

Fearing for her safety, the woman grabbed her toddler and escaped out the bedroom window and ran toward the arriving officers. Officers quickly ran to the back of the house in search of the suspects. As officers entered the house both suspects fled out the front door. After running through bushes and jumping over retaining walls, officers located and detained both suspects.

The victim positively identified the suspects. They were arrested and transported to the Southwest Precinct where they were interviewed by a detective from the Major Crimes Task Force. Following the interview, the 18-year-old was booked into the King County Jail while the 16-year-old was booked into the Youth Services Center.