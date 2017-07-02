WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglar(s) take bicycle and more; illegal dumping on video

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

BURGLARS TAKE BIKE AND MORE: Rebecca reports her home in the 8800 block of Delridge Way SW [map] was burglarized late last night, with the burglar(s) stealing a bicycle, video-game consoles, and laptops. Since abandoned/likely stolen bicycles turn up often, we asked her to describe the one the burglar(s) took: A black women’s Sportster Comfort 10, serial number starting with 513. If you have any information or might have found any of the stolen items, the police report number is 2017-238353.

ILLEGAL DUMPING: A commercial dumpster temporarily in place for a roofing job on SW Thistle proved attractive to someone looking for a place to unload a couch, JW reports. His cameras caught it around 12:30 am today:

That clip shows the truck pulling up with the couch – this one shows what followed. He’s reported it. (SMC 21.36.440, in case you were wondering.)