WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 stolen cars to watch for, both 2002 models

If you see either of these stolen 2002-model cars, call 911:

STOLEN IN THE JUNCTION: The photo and report are from Deborah:

Stolen 2002 light gold Toyota Highlander with no plates, but Younker Nissan plate holders. Temporary registration in rear window. Theft occurred sometime late Sunday PM – Monday AM near Erskine and California Ave. If you have information, please call or text 206-601-8264.

FORMER WEST SEATTLEITE EXPANDING SEARCH: Natasha is wondering if her car, stolen while she was doing delivery driving in SeaTac, wound up here. It was taken around 3 pm July 10th on 24th Avenue S. – a gold 2002 Hyundai Elantra, license AQT4642, with “swipe marks from another car on the driver’s side of the trunk as well. There’s a tail light or a brake light out. I never got a chance to see which so that I could replace it. There’s also a deep scratch on the passenger side bumper, right underneath the headlight.”