West Seattle Big Band Concert in the Park, and more for your Tuesday

Music and more! Here’s what’s hot, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK: Open today are Lincoln Park wading pool, 11 am-8 pm; Highland Park spraypark, 11 am-8 pm; Delridge wading pool, noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

JUSTIN KAUSAL-HAYES: 5-8 pm, live music at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor): “Acoustic hits of the last 4 decades.” (1936 Harbor SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUP: 6:30 pm at High Point Library. This month’s book is “Blue Nights” by Joan Didion. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

WEST SEATTLE BIG BAND CONCERT IN THE PARK: 7 pm on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center, bring a chair/blanket, family, friends, neighbors, and enjoy the sounds of the West Seattle Big Band in their annual free summer concert, with this year’s co-sponsors including WSB. (2700 California SW – concert’s on the Walnut side)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 7 pm at Delridge Library – bring all the kids! (5423 Delridge Way SW)

UNPLUGGED – A MUSICAL GATHERING: Acoustic open session at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. Come play, and/or listen! (5612 California SW)

SOUTH SOUND TUG & BARGE: Fresh from Summer Fest, West Seattle’s own South Sound Tug and Barge is back at the Parliament Tavern tonight, 8-11 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

OF COURSE, THERE’S MORE … check our complete-calendar page.