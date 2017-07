Seems as if every kid in West Seattle is in today’s 23rd annual West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade!

The hundreds and hundreds of paraders have finished leaving the start line at 44th and Sunset, headed to Hamilton Viewpoint Park (crossing California at Atlantic – so avoid that area for a while longer) for old-fashioned field games, starting soon. SFD and SPD are here too:

We’ll have a second report later with video and more photos.