West Seattle 4th of July 2017: What you need to know for today/tonight



(Added: Sawyer, 10, and Ella, 7, decorated their house on 41st SW! Photo by Ben Wolters)

As usual, your “what’s happening in West Seattle on Independence Day” information is ALL in one place – our one-page guide, here.

The key events:



(Bald eagle, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

*Help put up/take down flags in The Junction (9 am and 5 pm, NE corner of California/Alaska)

*Participate in or watch the 23rd annual West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade (10 am, 44th/Sunset)

*Meet the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s new executive director Jeff McCord at the SWSHS picnic (noon-3 pm, 61st/Stevens)

*Personal fireworks are illegal but you can see organized shows to the north (Lake Union) and south (3 Tree Point), both after 10 pm

Again, these are just part of what’s in our guide, which includes today’s transit changes, aquatics info, fireworks-viewing suggestions, businesses’ open/closed/changes info, and more. We’ll be out covering holiday happenings as the day/night unfold, so check back here for updates, and have a great 4th!

P.S. We hope you don’t need to use it, but if you lose or find a pet (4th fireworks tend to make this a busier day/night for that), remember that WSB has the only all-West Seattle lost/found pets page. If you need to make a report, send info (including a contact #, and photo if available – detailed description if not) to editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you.