WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Jubilee Days fireworks in White Center

Just a quick note so you’re not surprised about this time on Wednesday night (July 19th) – that’s when White Center’s Jubilee Days festival will launch its annual fireworks show. The show happens at Steve Cox Memorial Park, as does the carnival that also starts Wednesday night. One more early mention: This year the Saturday/Sunday (July 22nd-23rd) street fair that’s part of the festival will be on 16th SW between Roxbury and SW 98th – that’s the main street in downtown White Center, one block east of where the street fair’s been in previous years. Lots more info on the WCJD website, also all-new this year.