6:18 PM: You might be hearing the sirens or seeing the SFD units headed for the Seacrest vicinity after a report of someone in trouble offshore. So far they’re not seeing anyone, according to the scanner; we’re headed there to see what we can find out. Updates to come.

6:24 PM: The original report, per scanner, was that a paddleboarder was possibly in trouble. They’ve been scanning from land and sea and still not seeing anything.

6:30 PM: The call has closed.