West Seattle, Washington

03 Monday

68℉

VIDEO: Schmitz Park bald eagle disturbed by drone

July 2, 2017 8:47 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle parks | Wildlife

(Unedited video – you can hear the eagle around 1 minute in)

Twice this evening, Rob – who sent the video – reports, that drone’s been bothering a bald eagle in Schmitz Park by his home. The video is from the second sighting, and arrived before we’d gotten a chance to post Rob’s first note:

I live next to Schmitz Park and around 6:30 pm tonight a drone appeared and started flying around one of the eagle nests at the western edge of the preserve. The drone made a few close passes to the nest. The adult eagle was audibly signaling as the drone approached (there may be eaglets in this nest). Twice the adult eagle alighted due to the drone, once flying at the drone, the second time it retreated away from the nest entirely until the drone left. I don’t know where the drone came from, but it departed in the direction of Alki Beach. If it is possible for you to mention something on the blog, perhaps with a reminder that this is both not cool and a Federal offense, that would be much appreciated.

While bald eagles are no longer considered endangered, they are protected by federal law, and the illegal behavior includes “disturb(ing)” them. Also, though rules regarding drones seem to change frequently, the Seattle Municipal Code says they are prohibited in Seattle city parks.

Share This

2 Replies to "VIDEO: Schmitz Park bald eagle disturbed by drone"

  • kumalavula July 2, 2017 (9:07 pm)
    Reply

    not cool is an understatement!

    from over here in the north delridge/pigeon point area, i can see bald eagles floating around on the air currents above my deck and the only thing haraasing them are the crows!

    it’s very sad to hear someone thinks it’s ok to use technology to disturb wildlife. if this drone behavior persists, i hope appropriate law enforcement gets involved and makes an effort to figure out who so blatantly disregards the fauna we share our peninsula with.

  • cjboffoli July 2, 2017 (9:22 pm)
    Reply

    For the record, the thirty year-old SMC 18.12.265 ordinance has to do with motorized model aircraft being prohibited from flights IN Seattle parks and UAVs (“drones”) have anecdotally been tacked on without an update to the language of the law or a vote.   It would be interesting to know if anyone has actually been cited for flying a UAV in a public park to date. Perhaps at some point the city will update the ordinance officially as consumer drones become more widespread.  Less clear is whether or not this ordinance would apply to the airspace far ABOVE Seattle parks as the spirit of the law seems as though it was intended to protect citizens from injury (and disturbance) from model planes being flown close to the ground in parks.  With all of that being said, there is a stronger case for this being a violation of federal law which is obviously much more serious.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann