VIDEO: Brent Amaker and The Rodeo, hometown headliners for West Seattle Summer Fest night 2

It was a Summer Fest spectacle last night on the main stage – lasers and smoke as West Seattle’s own Brent Amaker and The Rodeo wrapped up Saturday night.



(At left, dancer Ruby Mimosa, who’s often performed with the band)

They’ve toured nationally and internationally but hadn’t previously headlined here in Amaker’s hometown, which he hailed from the stage as “best Seattle,” drawing whoops and cheers. Their music’s been described as “psychedelic New Wave country” or some combination thereof. Listen for yourself:

If you want more Rodeo in your life, they’re at Jazzbones in Tacoma next Saturday night. As for Summer Fest, today’s the last of three days; music starts at noon with South Sound Tug and Barge and concludes with The Dusty 45s at 4.