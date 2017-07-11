VIDEO: 4 mayoral candidates @ Admiral Neighborhood Association

Most of tonight’s Admiral Neighborhood Association meeting was focused on the Seattle mayor’s race, with four candidates speaking and taking questions. We recorded them on video, above – first, Gary Brose; second, Casey Carlisle; third, Greg Hamilton; fourth, Larry Oberto. Each was given up to five minutes to make a statement, and then questions continued for close to an hour. (Sorry about the lighting, or lack of it – ANA meets in a low-lit room at The Sanctuary at Admiral – the clip works best if you just listen to it in the background.)

WHAT’S AHEAD: King County Elections mails ballots tomorrow, so primary-election voting is about to start (deadline is August 1st, and that’s when vote-counting will begin). 21 candidates in all are running for mayor; see them all here. You have at least two more chances to see multiple mayoral candidates in West Seattle – 16 of the 21 candidates have RSVP’d for the Sustainable West Seattle-presented forum that we’re moderating at Summer Fest this Saturday, 2 pm, in Junction Plaza Park; six candidates will be at the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s transportation/business-issues forum at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center on July 20th (mingling 6:15 pm, forum 6:45 pm).