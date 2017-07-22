VIDEO: 2017 pre-parade Float Dodger 5K

The MyTeamTriumph group started the Float Dodger 5K moments ago. pic.twitter.com/F4XgMvzSAx — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 22, 2017

The runners in red shirts are from MyTeamTriumph of Puget Sound, and they started this morning’s pre-parade Float Dodger 5K – MTT is “an athletic ride-along created for children, teens, adults & veterans with disabilities who would normally not be able to experience events such as triathlons or road races,” and it’s this year’s Float Dodger 5K beneficiary. Here are the rest of the runners, leaving the start line:

This is the second year for the r5K, presented by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), to start and finish at Hiawatha. Pre-race, we photographed WSR’s Tim McConnell with Teresa The Goldfish:

Once off the field, the runners got to “dodge” a new float this year:

(Photo courtesy Dave Vague)

They ran around the West Seattle Rotary float – the Rotary presents the West Seattle Grand Parade, which starts with the motorcycle drill teams leaving California/Lander around 10:30 am. In past years, runners have “dodged” the Hi-Yu float, but since that organization has deactivated, a new local dodge-able float had to be found. Meantime, we’re told about 400 people were signed up for the 5K – and the first finishers already are crossing. Results later! And for continuing pre-parade coverage, watch the WSB Twitter feed.